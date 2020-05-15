Slovenia Becomes First European Country to Declare End to Coronavirus Epidemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Slovenia has declared an end to the coronavirus epidemic at home, becoming the first European country to do so, and will reopen the borders to EU nationals, its government said on Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Slovenia has declared an end to the coronavirus epidemic at home, becoming the first European country to do so, and will reopen the borders to EU nationals, its government said on Friday.

"The government ... canceled the [declaration of] the SARS-CoV-2 Infectious Disease Epidemic (COVID-19), which was declared on March 12," the press release read.

The national public health institute estimates that the spread of the virus in the local population has slowed down. The EU country has so far confirmed 1,465 cases and 103 deaths, with only one person falling ill in the past day.

The country will allow EU citizens to cross over from Austria, Italy and Hungary at designated checkpoints. Nationals of non-EU countries will be put into a 14-day quarantine on arrival. Slovenia also plans to reopen shopping malls, cafes, restaurants and hotels on Monday.