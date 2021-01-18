Slovenia Believes Open Skies Treaty Should Be Universalized - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Slovenia believes that the Open Skies Treaty should be universalized, rather than questioned, upon the withdrawal of Russia and the United States, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said last week it was starting the procedure of withdrawal. The United States left in November 2020.

"As stated by the Slovenian side on 7 October 2020, at the 4th Review Conference of the Open Skies Treaty, it represents a vital confidence- and security-building measure in the Euro-Atlantic area. Instead of questioning its merits, we should rather think about its universalization. A good place to start would be the [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] OSCE area," the press service of the ministry said.