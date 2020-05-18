Slovenia border opening to be 'gradual': government

Slovenia says it will only open the borders gradually in line with neighbours, taking a step back from last week when the Alpine country declared free entry to all EU citizens

"The opening of the borders -- except for Slovenian citizens and citizens with permanent residence in Slovenia -- will run gradually," the government said late Sunday.

The policy would be implemented gradually following bilateral agreements with European Union countries and depend on the epidemic situations there.

The move is an about-turn from last week when the country declared the borders open to all EU citizens amid an easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Since then, Vienna has left it off a list of neighbouring countries Austrians are allowed to travel to from June 15, together with coronavirus hotspot Italy, which shares a border with Slovenia too.

Ljubljana has recorded 1,466 new coronavirus cases and 104 deaths among the two million population.

The government is gradually easing lockdown measures imposed in March with restaurants and some school classes the latest to reopen on Monday.