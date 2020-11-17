UrduPoint.com
Slovenia Breaks Single-Day Record Of COVID-19 Deaths As Country Confirms 45 Fatalities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Slovenia has confirmed 45 new COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, breaking its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths, the country's government said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Slovenian cabinet, acting on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, extended the COVID-19 epidemic regime in the country for another 30 days.

"Over the past 24 hours, 5,326 tests for coronavirus were conducted, and 1,388 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours, 45 people died," the government said on Twitter.

To date, Slovenia has confirmed 56,932 COVID-19 cases, including 876 deaths.

The government of Slovenia declared the coronavirus disease a nationwide epidemic in October amid record-high rates of new infections. A night-time curfew was introduced and public events and ceremonies, including church services, were banned. Movement between the country's regions was restricted and wearing masks became mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

