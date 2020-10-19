UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenia Brings In Curfew To Fight Virus Surge

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Slovenia brings in curfew to fight virus surge

The Slovenian government announced Monday a nationwide curfew and an internal travel ban as the country fights to bring down a surge in coronavirus cases

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Slovenian government announced Monday a nationwide curfew and an internal travel ban as the country fights to bring down a surge in coronavirus cases.

Starting Tuesday, Slovenia's roughly two million inhabitants will have to stay at home between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am, under the terms of a new government decree.

The emergency services and those who have to travel for work will be exempted.

The government also lowered the limit for private gatherings from 10 people to six and banned all but essential travel between the country's 12 regions.

As of Monday only elementary school pupils from the first to fifth grade have been attending classes in person. Older school pupils and university students are receiving classes online.

The new restrictions have been put in place after new infections more than doubled over the last week and those needing hospital treatment exceeded the number of beds set aside for coronavirus patients.

Like several other countries in the region Slovenia successfully contained the first wave of the coronavirus in spring, but has been unable to stop a surge of new cases in recent weeks.

So far Slovenia has registered over 13,500 cases of the novel coronavirus while 190 people have died, according to official data.

On Saturday, health authorities said the volume of new cases meant they would no longer be able to carry out contact tracing of every new case but would instead ask those who test positive to inform close contacts themselves.

Related Topics

Died Slovenia All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRA, Bee’ah cooperate to enhance environmental a ..

39 minutes ago

Tadweer announces results of pest control operatio ..

39 minutes ago

Emirati delegation visits Israel to discuss agricu ..

39 minutes ago

Erdogan Says 'Thoughtless' Imitation of West Cause ..

3 minutes ago

Govt asked to avert forthcoming food crisis throug ..

49 minutes ago

CEO Islamabad Electric Supply Company to listen co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.