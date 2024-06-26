Slovenia Coach Thanks 'kiss Of Fate' To Reach Euros Last 16
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Cologne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Slovenia coach Matjaz Kek said his team had luck on their side but deserved to progress to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after holding England to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.
Kek's men are now unbeaten in nine games and qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams after drawing all of their Group C matches.
Slovenia only missed out on second place in the section due to Denmark's superior disciplinary record.
"I didn't expect to be going into the knockout phase," said Kek. "But we showed with our play we deserved to be here and go into the knockouts against one of the favourites for the tournaments."
England were booed off in Cologne despite topping the group after creating precious little.
The Three Lions' best chance came in stoppage time when Jan Oblak saved Cole Palmer's strike.
Slovenia had conceded with virtually the last touch of the game in their previous match against Serbia and Kek was grateful to avoid the same fate.
"It was the 90th minute when the English team had a big opportunity, but Jan hasn't had that much work," added Kek.
"This was a kiss of fate and we were lucky. The luck we lacked against Serbia we had today."
Slovenia will have to wait until Wednesday's final group games are completed to find out who they will face in the last 16.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From World
-
'Everything is possible': Denmark unawed by Euros hosts Germany in last-161 second ago
-
Denmark through to Euros last 16 with Serbia stalemate10 seconds ago
-
Southgate rues 'unusual' atmosphere after England's night on the boos16 seconds ago
-
Dour England win Euro 2024 group, France face tough road to final24 seconds ago
-
Iran picks new president at turbulent time33 seconds ago
-
Australian PM says 'very pleased' by end to Assange 'saga'38 seconds ago
-
US stocks mixed while Europe slips on renewed French vote fears20 minutes ago
-
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate21 minutes ago
-
In Colombia, a long, perilous romance to save the harpy eagle60 minutes ago
-
VW to invest $5 bn in EV maker Rivian, establishing joint venture60 minutes ago
-
US presidential debates over the years: gaffes, chaos, scandals1 hour ago
-
Trump's plan for the presidency, in his own words1 hour ago