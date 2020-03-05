UrduPoint.com
Slovenia Confirms First Case Of Novel Coronavirus - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

Slovenia Confirms First Case of Novel Coronavirus - Health Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Slovenia, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Today at 20:44 (19:44 GMT) we were notified of the first case of coronavirus.

The patient returned from Morocco through Italy, he has currently been hospitalized to an infectious diseases clinic in Ljubljana," the ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

All possible contacts of the patient in Slovenia are being checked, it said.

