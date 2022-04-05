UrduPoint.com

Slovenia Decides To Reduce Number Of Russian Embassy Staff - Foreign Ministry

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday informed Russian ambassador Timur Eyvazov about its decision to reduce the number of the Russian embassy employees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Slovenian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday informed Russian ambassador Timur Eyvazov about its decision to reduce the number of the Russian embassy employees.

The ministry said that it summoned Eyvazov over the "war crimes" committed by Russian forces in Ukraine's Bucha.

Moscow has denied such accusations.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also informed the Russian Ambassador of its decision to reduce the number of members of the diplomatic and administrative-technical staff of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in accordance with Article 11 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry said in a statement.

