Slovenia Extends Pandemic Measures

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Slovenia extends pandemic measures

Slovenia reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 111,208 in the country

LJUBLJANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Slovenia reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 111,208 in the country.

The country's death toll increased to 930 with 32 new deaths reported the same day, while 2,535 people have recovered, taking the recovery tally to 74,273.

The Slovenian government last Thursday decided to extend all restrictive measures related to the epidemic. Gatherings, in-class schooling and movement between municipalities are banned. A curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. will remain in effect for one more week.

More Stories From World

