Slovenia Extends Restrictive Measures To Combat COVID-19 For One Week

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:17 PM

Slovenia Extends Restrictive Measures to Combat COVID-19 for One Week

The Slovenian government has extended the restrictive measures imposed to contain the spread COVID-19 infections for another week, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Slovenian government has extended the restrictive measures imposed to contain the spread COVID-19 infections for another week, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

According to the Slovenian health ministry, over the past 24 hours, 6,410 tests for coronavirus were conducted, and 1,849 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 49 people died over the same period. On Tuesday, the country broke its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths with 66 fatalities.

"The Government of the republic of Slovenia has decided to extend restrictions on the movement of people and mass gatherings in order to counter the spread of COVID-19, which will take effect on Saturday, December 12, for a period of seven days," the Slovenian cabinet said on Twitter.

The government of Slovenia declared the coronavirus disease a nationwide epidemic in October amid record-high rates of new infections. A night-time curfew was introduced and public events and ceremonies, including church services, were banned. Inter-regional traffic was restricted and wearing masks became mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

More Stories From World

