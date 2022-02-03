UrduPoint.com

Slovenia Has No Plans To Send Weapons To Ukraine Yet - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Slovenia Has No Plans to Send Weapons to Ukraine Yet - Defense Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Slovenia does not yet plan to send weapons to Ukraine, Defense Minister Matej Tonin said on Wednesday.

It is important for NATO allies to send Russia a clear message that the cost of war will be too high, Tonin said at a joint press conference with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

At the same time, Tonin noted that Slovenia has been recently strengthening the dialogue with Russia at all levels, adding that Ljubljana is not considering sending weapons to Ukraine at the moment. The minister explained that the decision was dictated by Kiev's limited capacity to receive military aid.

Slovenian soldiers have been participating in the NATO enhanced forward presence mission in Latvia, where they will soon be joined by North Macedonia's personnel, Tonin said. This is the bloc's best response to containing Russia, according to the minister.

Wallace arrived in Slovenia after his visit to Croatia, where on Tuesday he met with Defense Minister Mario Banozic and the two signed a strategic partnership agreement. On Wednesday, the UK minister held a meeting in Ljubljana with his Slovenian counterpart and representatives of the country's defense ministry.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Visit Ljubljana Same Kiev Wallace United Kingdom Slovenia Croatia Latvia Macedonia All Agreement Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

1 hour ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

1 hour ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

1 hour ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

1 hour ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>