Slovenia Has No Plans to Send Weapons to Ukraine Yet - Defense Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Slovenia does not yet plan to send weapons to Ukraine, Defense Minister Matej Tonin said on Wednesday.

It is important for NATO allies to send Russia a clear message that the cost of war will be too high, Tonin said at a joint press conference with UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

At the same time, Tonin noted that Slovenia has been recently strengthening the dialogue with Russia at all levels, adding that Ljubljana is not considering sending weapons to Ukraine at the moment. The minister explained that the decision was dictated by Kiev's limited capacity to receive military aid.

Slovenian soldiers have been participating in the NATO enhanced forward presence mission in Latvia, where they will soon be joined by North Macedonia's personnel, Tonin said. This is the bloc's best response to containing Russia, according to the minister.

Wallace arrived in Slovenia after his visit to Croatia, where on Tuesday he met with Defense Minister Mario Banozic and the two signed a strategic partnership agreement. On Wednesday, the UK minister held a meeting in Ljubljana with his Slovenian counterpart and representatives of the country's defense ministry.