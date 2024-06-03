Slovenia opposition files motion delaying Palestinian state recognition: parliament

Slovenia's conservative opposition on Monday filed a motion that delays the country's recognition of a Palestinian state, a parliamentary spokeswoman said, following last month's recognition by three other European states

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Slovenia's conservative opposition on Monday filed a motion that delays the country's recognition of a Palestinian state, a parliamentary spokeswoman said, following last month's recognition by three other European states.

Slovenian lawmakers had been scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to recognise a Palestinian state, just days after Spain, Ireland and Norway extended their recognition in response to the devastating Gaza war.

The three centre-left parties in the governing coalition, which hold 51 of the 90 seats in parliament, support the recognition of a state of Palestine as part of efforts to end the fighting as soon as possible.