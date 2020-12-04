UrduPoint.com
Slovenia Plans Mass Testing, Extends Virus Shutdown

Mass coronavirus testing will begin in Slovenia this month as restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic have not succeeded in stemming infections, the government said Thursday

Ljubljana (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Mass coronavirus testing will begin in Slovenia this month as restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic have not succeeded in stemming infections, the government said Thursday.

The nationwide programme should start after December 11 or 12, when the first 100,000 test kits are expected to be delivered, Health Minister Tomaz Gantar told a news conference, adding that the government planned to acquire a total of 1.5 million antigen tests.

While health and care home workers are already being tested for coronavirus, the government plans to broaden the scheme to include other key members of the workforce such as teachers, soldiers and police officers.

By the end of the year the tests, which provide a result within minutes, will be offered to all citizens that apply for it, Gantar said.

"Due to the high number of daily cases, we can't track all of their contacts which is why massive testing makes sense," he said.

Gantar also announced that lockdown measures in force since mid-November would be extended for at least another week.

"I had hoped (restrictions would lead to) better results," Gantar admitted.

Slovenia, a country of two million people, has been severely hit by the second wave of coronavirus. Almost 1,600 people have died from over 80,000 confirmed cases.

In November, public transport in Slovenia was suspended and almost all gatherings were banned. Schools and non-essential stores and services have remained closed.

