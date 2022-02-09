Slovenia polls set for April 24 with shake-up expected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ljubljana, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Slovenia's president on Wednesday set parliamentary elections to take place on April 24, which could see conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa unseated in the deeply polarised EU country.

President Borut Pahor signed the decree, saying he chose "the first possible date" given "the current circumstances and political situation".

Already polarised, tensions in Slovenia have deepened since veteran politician Jansa took over the government two years ago at the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic.

Tens of thousands have staged regular rallies, accusing the three-time premier -- a close ally of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- of using the pandemic to attack media freedom and the judiciary and undermine the rule of law.

The latest opinion polls suggest that Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) would fail to get the majority in the 90-seat parliament, even with his centre-right allies.

A poll published by public Radio Televizija Slovenija over the weekend suggested the SDS would get 15 percent -- down from the 25 percent it got in the 2018 elections.

Its current junior coalition partner would get 4.9 percent.

About 20 percent of the 1,000 respondents said they would back the newly rebranded Freedom Movement, a green party which currently has no parliamentary seats.

Jansa critic Robert Golob, who for more than a decade headed the state-owned power company, recently took over the party, seeking to appeal to young Slovenians who have protested against the current government.

Jansa, 63, came to power in March 2020 after the then prime minister Marjan Sarec, a political newcomer and former comedian, resigned amid infighting within his minority five-party coalition government.

Last year, the government suspended the funding of the national news agency STA, which Jansa had called a "national disgrace" over its coronavirus crisis reporting. Media freedom groups and Brussels condemned the move.

Under Jansa, the Alpine nation of two million, which joined the EU in 2004, also delayed appointing prosecutors to the bloc's new anti-corruption fighting body.