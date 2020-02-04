Slovenia president meets parties to discuss new govt formation

Slovenia's president sat down with parliamentary parties on Tuesday to explore whether a new coalition government could be formed to avoid fresh elections following the resignation of the country's prime minister last week

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Slovenia's president sat down with parliamentary parties on Tuesday to explore whether a new coalition government could be formed to avoid fresh elections following the resignation of the country's prime minister last week.

Marjan Sarec, head of the centre-left LMS (Marjan Sarec List) party, stepped down as premier on January 27, calling for a snap election amid infighting within his minority five-party coalition government.

But President Borut Pahor is looking to see if there is a chance of forming a new government without having to call a new vote, given that the last snap elections were held only in 2018.

And on Monday, he had urged "all those responsible... to thoroughly consider the situation."