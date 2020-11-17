UrduPoint.com
Slovenia Prolongs State Of Epidemic - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Slovenia is extending the current state of epidemic in the country for an additional month and more coronavirus restrictions will be introduced in the coming days, Slovenian Health Minister Tomaz Gantar said.

"At the suggestion of the Health Ministry, the government has decided to prolong the epidemic by 30 days. Despite the gradual slowdown in the growth of infections, the situation is serious, and the pressure on hospitals is not diminishing. Additional measures should take effect within 14 days, by that time we will prepare a plan for gradual and controlled easing," Gantar wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

Government spokesman Jelko Kacin said on Monday that over 1,400 new coronavirus cases were confirmed over the weekend in Slovenia and 34 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

According to Kacin, public passenger transport in Slovenia is being suspended for 14 days and non-essential economic activities are being halted.

The government of Slovenia declared the coronavirus disease a nationwide epidemic in October amid record-high rates of new infections. A night-time curfew was introduced and public events and ceremonies, including church services, were banned. Movement between the country's regions was restricted and wearing masks became mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

Slovenia has a total of over 55,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 800.

