Slovenia Prosecutors File Charges Over Alstom-built Power Plant

Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:16 AM

Slovenian prosecutors filed charges including abuse of office and money laundering on Wednesday over the construction of a unit at the country's largest coal power plant carried out by French engineering giant Alstom

The Names of those charged have not been officially released but Slovenia's STA news agency reported that two of them are officials at Alstom who were in charge of the deal at the time, Frank Lehmann and Josef Reisel.

The agency said that the Alstom Power company was also among those charged.

"The specialised state prosecution filed charges in the so-called TES 6 case against 12 Slovenian and foreign persons, a domestic and a foreign legal entity," the head of the Celje district court Petra Giacomelli said on Wednesday in a written statement sent to AFP.

Official confirmation of the identities of those charged is only expected once the case comes to court.

TES 6 refers to a unit at the coal power plant in Sostanj, some 80 kilometres northeast of capital Ljubljana.

The charges concern alleged abuse of office, money laundering and assisting in illegal actions related to the construction of the TES 6 unit.

Giacomelli said prosecutors had presented extensive material to corroborate the case, including around 140,000 pages of documents.

The deal for the construction of the TES 6 part of the plant was signed in 2008 but was beset by years of delays.

It finally started operating in late 2014 but the cost of the project, initially estimated at 650 million Euros ($715 million), eventually exceeded 1.41 billion euros.

The costs to the public purse of alleged wrongdoing in the process of construction have been estimated at 250 million euros in Slovenian media.

The TES plant accounts for about a third of Slovenia's energy supply and is one of the country's key electricity producers, along with the nuclear power plant of Krsko.

