UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenia Seeks To Refine Relations With Russia Through Dialogue, Cooperation - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Slovenia Seeks to Refine Relations With Russia Through Dialogue, Cooperation - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Slovenia, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, firmly believes that the relations with Russia should be stepped up with prospects for wide-range cooperation, Slovenian Ambassador to Moscow Branko Rakovec told Sputnik.

"Slovenia firmly stands for developing relations with Russia, for dialogue and cooperation, primarily in those areas that are of common interest. These are ecology, environmental protection, green economy, health care. Of course, we hope that our relationship will grow strongly," Rakovec said.

The diplomat noted that last year's trade turnover between Ljubljana and Moscow amounted to 1.3 billion Euros ($1.5 billion), calling it a good result.

Slovenia primarily exports pharmaceutical products to Russia, which in turn supplies energy resources, including oil and gas.

In May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, during a meeting in Moscow that Russia valued its relations with Slovenia, as they were not affected by expedience and opportunism.

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia European Union Oil Ljubljana Slovenia May Gas Billion

Recent Stories

India reports 41,806 new COVID-19 infections in la ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 July 2021

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai: Safe and sound, all around

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

10 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.