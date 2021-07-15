Slovenia Stands in Solidarity With EU on Expulsion of Russian Diplomats - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Slovenia expresses solidarity with other European Union member states on the issue of expelling Russian diplomats and considers their actions to be justified, Slovenian Ambassador to Russia Branko Rakovec told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Slovenia expresses solidarity with other European Union member states on the issue of expelling Russian diplomats and considers their actions to be justified, Slovenian Ambassador to Russia Branko Rakovec told Sputnik.

"We have no reason not to trust our friends from the EU. We believe that there were such reasons, and, during his visit to Russia, the Slovenian foreign minister [Anze Logar] stressed that these states can count on Slovenia's support," the ambassador said in an interview.

Commenting on Slovenia's multi-vector foreign policy, Rakovec stressed that Slovenia wants to keep its foreign policies independent, in unveiled response to the statement of US lawmaker Paul Gosar, who chairs US-Slovenia Friendship Caucus at the US House, that Ljubljana has to confront Russia and China after assuming the presidency of the EU Council.

"I can say that the EU and Slovenia are pursuing their autonomous, independent foreign policy. Of course, at the same time we respect our Transatlantic colleagues," the ambassador said.

An unusually large numbers of Russian diplomats were expelled from various European countries throughout 2021. The reasons cited ranged from non-compliance with anti-coronavirus measures to spy scandals.