UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenia Starts To Free Shops From Virus Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:39 PM

Slovenia starts to free shops from virus restrictions

Some small shops in Slovenia will be allowed to reopen from next week, officials said on Friday, claiming that a month-long lockdown has brought the coronavirus pandemic under control

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Some small shops in Slovenia will be allowed to reopen from next week, officials said on Friday, claiming that a month-long lockdown has brought the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The number of those infected with the virus is no longer increasing rapidly, said the head of the Health Ministry's expert team Bojana Beovic.

"So we can talk about a gradual loosening of the restrictions and slow normalisation of life, the new 'normal life'," Beovic told a news conference.

The government said from next Monday small hardware shops, vehicle repair shops and dry cleaners could reopen if they ensure customers can keep enough distance between each other.

Golf courses and outdoor venues for other non-contact sports will also be allowed to reopen.

Related Topics

Sports Vehicle Slovenia From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Government must put people before big business

11 minutes ago

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

26 minutes ago

Malians head to polls, braving conflict and corona ..

2 minutes ago

President holds telephonic conversation with relig ..

2 minutes ago

USC to provide relief on 19 items during Ramazan: ..

2 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.