Slovenia starts to free shops from virus restrictions

Some small shops in Slovenia will be allowed to reopen from next week, officials said on Friday, claiming that a month-long lockdown has brought the coronavirus pandemic under control

The number of those infected with the virus is no longer increasing rapidly, said the head of the Health Ministry's expert team Bojana Beovic.

"So we can talk about a gradual loosening of the restrictions and slow normalisation of life, the new 'normal life'," Beovic told a news conference.

The government said from next Monday small hardware shops, vehicle repair shops and dry cleaners could reopen if they ensure customers can keep enough distance between each other.

Golf courses and outdoor venues for other non-contact sports will also be allowed to reopen.