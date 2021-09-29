UrduPoint.com

Slovenia Suspends Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:58 PM

Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine after death

Slovenia on Wednesday temporarily suspended vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson after a 20-year-old woman died of a brain hemorrhage and blood clots just days after getting a jab

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Slovenia on Wednesday temporarily suspended vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson after a 20-year-old woman died of a brain hemorrhage and blood clots just days after getting a jab.

"The health ministry has called on the Public Health Institute to temporarily suspend vaccinations with the Janssen vaccine until all details related to this case are cleared up," Health Minister Janez Poklukar told a news conference in Ljubljana, using another name for the jab.

Experts advising the government recommended the suspension after learning that "there could be an undesired link between the death and the vaccination," said Bojana Beovic, who heads the expert group.

Media reported the woman had been hospitalized on Monday in severe condition, only days after receiving a Johnson & Johnson jab.

One death has already been confirmed as linked to the vaccine in Slovenia, where more than 120,000 people have been jabbed.

Some 47 percent of the Alpine nation's two million people have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest levels in the European Union.

In an attempt to boost numbers, the government announced earlier this month that all public employees would need to be vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 to continue working from October 1.

Demand for Johnson & Johnson has increased over the last weeks because it is the only vaccine that does not require two jabs.

The European Medicines Agency said in June that EU states must use all the vaccine options available to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and it was too early to tell if a particular type was best.

The comments came as several countries limited the use of so-called viral vector jabs like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson due to a link with rare blood clots, and opted instead for Messenger RNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

The regulator has currently approved those four vaccines for use in the 27-nation EU.

Related Topics

European Union Died Ljubljana Alpine Slovenia June October Women All From Government Best Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President for promoting distant education, e-learn ..

President for promoting distant education, e-learning to facilitate students fro ..

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad police officials directed to listen issu ..

Islamabad police officials directed to listen issues of subordinates

3 minutes ago
 POA President should step down for Olympic athlete ..

POA President should step down for Olympic athletes' consistent poor performance ..

8 minutes ago
 Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all ..

Last of 39 trapped Canadian miners climb out, all safe

8 minutes ago
 US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Gov ..

US Senate Can Take Action on Wednesday to Fund Govt, Prevent Shutdown - Schumer

8 minutes ago
 NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP r ..

NAB opposes acquittal plea of co-accused in BISP reference

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.