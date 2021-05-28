Slovenia to Focus on Reducing Russia-EU Tensions During EU Chairmanship - Minister

Slovenia, currently holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, will make effort to reduce tensions between the EU and Russia, Foreign Minister Anze Logar said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Slovenia, currently holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, will make effort to reduce tensions between the EU and Russia, Foreign Minister Anze Logar said on Friday.

"We arrived in Moscow in the period of difficult relations between the EU and Russia.

As we will be the EU's chairing nation in the second half of the year, we will always advocate for reducing tensions between the EU and Russia and focusing on finding common grounds," Logar said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Logar also expressed the belief that the EU and Russia represent a "common civilized European space."