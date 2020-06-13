UrduPoint.com
Slovenia To Open Borders With Italy, Montenegro From Monday - Reports

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Slovenia will allow Italians and Montenegrins to freely enter the country from Monday on, but will impose a quarantine for people arriving from 32 countries where the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating, the Slovenian Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Slovenia included Italy and Montenegro to the list of 19 countries, mostly European Union member states, whose citizens do not require quarantine when entering the Balkan country, the SPA reported on Friday.

At the same time, the Slovenian authorities imposed a 14-day strict quarantine regime for people arriving from Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, North Macedonia and over 20 other countries.

Freight transporters, transit passengers, diplomats and emergency workers will be exempt from the quarantine, according to SPA.

