UrduPoint.com

Slovenia TV Chief Fired, Sparks Fresh Media Freedom Fears

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

Slovenia's national broadcaster on Friday sacked its head of television in a move seen by media watchdogs as a fresh attack on media freedom

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Slovenia's national broadcaster on Friday sacked its head of television in a move seen by media watchdogs as a fresh attack on media freedom.

The sacking is the latest strike against the media in the Balkan nation, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

The conservative government that came to power last year has come under fire from activists and rights groups for attacking journalists.

On Friday, the head of Radio-Television Slovenia (RTV) Andrej Grah Whatmough said that Natalija Gorscak was fired, citing a drop in viewership and other management issues.

But Gorscak said her sacking was because she failed to follow Grah Whatmough's "requests concerning staff and programme changes".

The move, which had been expected since last week, sparked outcry even before it was formalised on Friday.

"Replacing the head of the television is a first step towards reducing the editorial autonomy of public television," the Slovenian Journalists' Association (DNS) warned last week.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa's conservative government has been criticised for clamping down on the media since it took power in March 2020.

Shortly after coming to office, Jansa criticised RTV television's reporting on the handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying "there are too many of you and (you are) too well paid".

When Grah Whatmough was appointed earlier this year to head RTV -- with the backing of the ruling centre-right coalition -- Jansa tweeted "let's hope the new broom will fix that false reporting".

The European Commission has expressed its concerns over the pressure on free media in Slovenia, warning it was "the essence of democracy".

It has also called on the Alpine nation of two million people to resume the financing of the sole news agency STA, suspended since January.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Democracy Alpine Slovenia January March 2020 Media TV From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From T ..

US State Dept. Denies Seeking Reimbursement From Those Fleeing Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 1,039 others: CM Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-s ..

Scotland's pro-independence parties strike power-sharing deal

19 minutes ago
 WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

WADA revokes Athens doping lab accreditation

19 minutes ago
 Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in ..

Babar, Fawad rescue Pakistan from horror start in second Test

19 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides services to more than 6000 mo ..

Rescue 1122 provides services to more than 6000 mourners on 9th, 10th Muharram i ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.