Slovenia TV chief fired, sparks fresh media freedom fears

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Slovenia's national broadcaster on Friday sacked its head of television in a move seen by media watchdogs as a fresh attack on media freedom.

The sacking is the latest strike against the media in the Balkan nation, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

The conservative government that came to power last year has come under fire from activists and rights groups for attacking journalists.

On Friday, the head of Radio-Television Slovenia (RTV) Andrej Grah Whatmough said that Natalija Gorscak was fired, citing a drop in viewership and other management issues.

But Gorscak said her sacking was because she failed to follow Grah Whatmough's "requests concerning staff and programme changes".

The move, which had been expected since last week, sparked outcry even before it was formalised on Friday.

"Replacing the head of the television is a first step towards reducing the editorial autonomy of public television," the Slovenian Journalists' Association (DNS) warned last week.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa's conservative government has been criticised for clamping down on the media since it took power in March 2020.

Shortly after coming to office, Jansa criticised RTV television's reporting on the handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying "there are too many of you and (you are) too well paid".

When Grah Whatmough was appointed earlier this year to head RTV -- with the backing of the ruling centre-right coalition -- Jansa tweeted "let's hope the new broom will fix that false reporting".

The European Commission has expressed its concerns over the pressure on free media in Slovenia, warning it was "the essence of democracy".

It has also called on the Alpine nation of two million people to resume the financing of the sole news agency STA, suspended since January.