UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenia Would Host Putin-Biden Summit If Requested - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Slovenia Would Host Putin-Biden Summit If Requested - Foreign Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Slovenia would be willing to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik.

"Slovenia would be willing to host such a meeting if both leaders agreed to it.

Slovenia has hosted similar meetings in the past," the press service of the Slovenian Foreign Ministry said.

The White House has recently announced that Biden invited Putin to meet in a European country. Biden said earlier this week that he was hoping to met with Putin in June. The Kremlin said that the date was being discussed.

Related Topics

Russia White House Vladimir Putin Slovenia June

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.