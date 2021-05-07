Slovenia Would Host Putin-Biden Summit If Requested - Foreign Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Slovenia would be willing to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik.

"Slovenia would be willing to host such a meeting if both leaders agreed to it.

Slovenia has hosted similar meetings in the past," the press service of the Slovenian Foreign Ministry said.

The White House has recently announced that Biden invited Putin to meet in a European country. Biden said earlier this week that he was hoping to met with Putin in June. The Kremlin said that the date was being discussed.