Slovenian Diplomat Names Boosting EU's Viability Top Priority For Ljubljana Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Slovenian Diplomat Names Boosting EU's Viability Top Priority for Ljubljana Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Slovenian Ambassador to Russia Branko Rakovec said on Thursday that strengthening the viability of the European Union would be one of the priorities during his nation's presidency of the Council of the EU.

Slovenia takes up the chair of the council from July 1 to December 31 of this year.

"Slovenia's chairmanship will seek to actively strengthen the viability of the EU in the areas of the economy, energy, climate and cybersecurity. We must work together, support each other and act in solidarity for the benefit of every citizen of the EU. It is necessary to strengthen our viability," Rakovec told reporters.

Ljubljana's chairmanship program is built on the basis of previous work and good cooperation with such partners, as Germany and Portugal, and will pave the way for future chairpersons to achieve important goals, the diplomat said.

The program outlines the priorities of the Slovenian chairmanship in four aspects, he added. The first aspect is the viability, restoration and strategic autonomy of the European Union. The second is holding a conference on the future of Europe. The third is the union of the European lifestyle, the rule of law and common criteria for all. The fourth is a wealthy and secure EU, which can ensure security and stability among its neighbors.

"The Slovenian presidency of the EU Council will pay attention to strengthening transatlantic ties both in the European neighborhood and on global issues that interest us. An equally important priority is to support the countries of the Western Balkans on the path of European integration," Rakovec said.

Slovenia also plans to strengthen Europe's visa-free Schengen Area and deal with immigration issues, the diplomat added.

