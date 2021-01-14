UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenian Foreign Minister To Discuss Upcoming EU Presidency During Visit To Finland

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

Slovenian Foreign Minister to Discuss Upcoming EU Presidency During Visit to Finland

HELSINIKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Transatlantic relations and the upcoming EU presidency will be discussed during a visit to the Finnish capital by Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Slovenia will hold the EU presidency from July 1, 2021.

"In Helsinki, on January 14, [Finnish] Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will meet with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar. The ministers will discuss the regional situation in the Western Balkans and EU enlargement, transatlantic relations and other current international issues. The ministers will also discuss Slovenia's upcoming EU presidency," the ministry said.

During his visit to Finland, the Slovenian foreign minister will also meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Related Topics

Visit Helsinki Slovenia Finland January July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

8 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.