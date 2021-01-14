Slovenian Foreign Minister to Discuss Upcoming EU Presidency During Visit to Finland

HELSINIKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Transatlantic relations and the upcoming EU presidency will be discussed during a visit to the Finnish capital by Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Slovenia will hold the EU presidency from July 1, 2021.

"In Helsinki, on January 14, [Finnish] Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will meet with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar. The ministers will discuss the regional situation in the Western Balkans and EU enlargement, transatlantic relations and other current international issues. The ministers will also discuss Slovenia's upcoming EU presidency," the ministry said.

During his visit to Finland, the Slovenian foreign minister will also meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.