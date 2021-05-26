UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenian Parliament Debates Move To Impeach PM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:11 PM

Slovenian parliament debates move to impeach PM

Slovenian lawmakers on Wednesday debated whether to impeach conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa, a month before the small Alpine nation takes on the EU's rotating presidency

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Slovenian lawmakers on Wednesday debated whether to impeach conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa, a month before the small Alpine nation takes on the EU's rotating presidency.

For the impeachment vote, expected later Wednesday, to succeed it has to be backed by at least 46 MPs in the 90-seat parliament -- a scenario analysts say is unlikely.

If it were to succeed, it would likely see the 62-year-old removed from office and snap elections called.

Four centre-left opposition parties filed the motion in April, accusing Jansa of mismanaging the coronavirus crisis, such as by failing to acquire extra vaccine doses.

They also accuse him of violating press freedom -- attacking critical media and stopping the funding of the country's only news agency, STA.

"The prime minister has been acting in an arbitrary, authoritarian, harmful and dangerous way. He's been ridiculing democracy and making fun of its own state and citizens," opposition lawmaker Jani Moderndorfer told parliament.

Jansa, who did not attend the beginning of the impeachment debate, has dismissed the motion as a "pathetic move by the privileged aimed at destabilising the country".

With the nation of two million suffering a relatively high proportion of pandemic deaths compared to other EU countries, the premier's public approval ratings have slumped to their lowest point since he took office in March 2020 following his centre-left predecessor's resignation.

Jansa's centre-right coalition currently controls 45 seats in the 90-seat parliament, with several MPs having left the government camp in recent months.

A fragmented centre-left opposition failed to pass a no-confidence motion in the three-time premier in February.

Slovenia takes on the EU's rotating presidency in July.

Thousands have gathered during protests in central Ljubljana since late last month. They accuse Jansa of undermining democratic institutions and demand new elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Vote Ljubljana Alpine February March April July 2020 Media From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Most UK Citizens Unsure About Meaning of 'Culture ..

58 seconds ago

German Cabinet Not Authorizing Weapons Export to U ..

59 seconds ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed leaves for K ..

1 minute ago

Rs 60,700 fine imposed on profiteers in faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

IAEA's Grossi Describes Iran's Uranium Enrichment ..

4 minutes ago

Switzerland Made No Announcement on Ryanair Plane ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.