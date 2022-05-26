UrduPoint.com

Slovenian Parliament Picks Leftist Leader To Head Government

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Slovenian Parliament Picks Leftist Leader to Head Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Slovenian parliament voted 54-30 on Wednesday to elect leftist leader Robert Golob as prime minister after his party won the elections, the STA news agency reported.

Golob, the former head of an energy trading company, led the green-liberal Freedom Movement Party to victory against the right-wing Democratic Party of outgoing Prime Minister Janez Jansa last month.

The Freedom Party won almost 35% of the vote in the parliamentary polls and struck a coalition agreement with the Social Democrats and the Left in May to form a majority government.

