Slovenian Police Probe Damage to Eternal Flame at Russian War Memorial

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Slovenian police are looking for vandals who put out an eternal flame at a Russian war memorial honoring fallen soldiers, the Russian embassy said Friday.

"A police investigation has been opened at the embassy's initiative, and the mayoral office in Ljubljana has been notified.

It plans to have the burner repaired soon," the diplomatic mission said.

The eternal flame was vandalized on Thursday. The war memorial featuring a flock of soaring storks often serves as a backdrop for solemn ceremonies.

The embassy filed a complaint with the Slovenian Foreign Ministry. It asked authorities to find those responsible and bring them to justice to prevent such incidents from happening again.