Slovenian Prime Minister Declines To Comment On Concrete Sanctions Against Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:13 PM

Slovenian Prime Minister Declines to Comment on Concrete Sanctions Against Russia

Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa declined on Thursday to comment on specific sanctions by the EU against Russia, saying there are some open channels for negotiations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa declined on Thursday to comment on specific sanctions by the EU against Russia, saying there are some open channels for negotiations.

"So far, I am not able to speak on concrete sanctions, but determination is very strong .

.. Maybe there are some open channels for some serious negotiations, maybe in the Normandy format in next days if there (are) some chances for diplomacy to work next days, we put the hope to those chances," Jansa said ahead of the EU summit.

