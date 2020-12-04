UrduPoint.com
Slovenian Prime Minister Did Not Support Hungary, Poland On EU Budget Veto - Ljubljana

Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar on Friday pushed back against claims that the country's prime minister, Janez Jansa, has fully supported Poland and Hungary in the debate over the so-called rule-of-law clause of the COVID-19 stimulus package deal.

In November, Warsaw and Budapest vetoed the European union's long term budget, which included the recovery fund of about 750 billion Euros ($891 billion) over a mechanism that restricts access to the money if a country's government violates a certain rule of law criteria. Later, Jansa published a letter, in which he criticized the measure thus triggering strong reactions from various corners and receiving accusations of siding with the two dissenting countries.

"This is not as you say. One should very carefully read that letter ... The problem with interpretations is that they very frequently do not fit into what exactly is written in the letter," Logar said at the MED 2020 virtual conference after the moderator of the discussion asked why the Slovenian premier expressed full support to Hungary and Poland.

The foreign minister added that the prime minister was trying to act as a mediator to help find a solution to the current situation.

"We are fully supporting the rule of law as the basic value of the European Union, but facing with two countries who say that they will call a veto, we should try to find a solution that can accommodate 17 member states," Logar stated as well.

While EU officials and politicians claim that the measure is to strengthen adherence to common European values, Hungary and Poland decry the measure as an attempt to punish them for their disagreements over issues such as migration and LGBT rights.

