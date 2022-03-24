Slovenian Prime Minister Doubts Russia Will Use Chemical Weapons for Tactical Achievements

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday that he doubts the Russian armed forces will use chemical or biological weapons for tactical achievements during the operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Thursday that he doubts the Russian armed forces will use chemical or biological weapons for tactical achievements during the operation in Ukraine.

"Personally, I do not believe that Russian military itself will use chemical or biological weapons purposely for tactical achievements because this would be very unwise," the official said ahead of an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels.