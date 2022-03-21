Slovenian Prime Minister Promises to Send Diplomats Back to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa says his country will soon restore diplomatic presence in Kiev and is calling on the European Union to also return evacuated diplomats to the Ukrainian capital.

Slovenian diplomats were evacuated from the territory of Ukraine to Romania shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation.

"Slovenia will send its diplomats back to Kyiv soon. They are volunteers. We are working to make EU do the same. Ukraine needs direct diplomatic support," Jansa said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Polish, Slovenian and Czech delegations safely returned to their home countries from Kiev after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the end of last month, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.