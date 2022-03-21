UrduPoint.com

Slovenian Prime Minister Promises To Send Diplomats Back To Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Slovenian Prime Minister Promises to Send Diplomats Back to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa says his country will soon restore diplomatic presence in Kiev and is calling on the European Union to also return evacuated diplomats to the Ukrainian capital.

Slovenian diplomats were evacuated from the territory of Ukraine to Romania shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation.

"Slovenia will send its diplomats back to Kyiv soon. They are volunteers. We are working to make EU do the same. Ukraine needs direct diplomatic support," Jansa said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Polish, Slovenian and Czech delegations safely returned to their home countries from Kiev after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the end of last month, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter European Union Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Romania Slovenia Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

19 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

1 day ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

1 day ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>