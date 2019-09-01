Slovenian Prime Minister to Visit Moscow on September 10 - Russian Ambassador

LJUBLJANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec will arrive in Moscow with an official visit on September 10, Russian Ambassador in Slovenia Doku Zavgayev told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The upcoming meeting will take place on September 10, it's the date of the official visit of the Slovenian prime minister to Russia. There will be meetings, negotiations. A number of documents will be signed," Zavgayev said.

In particular, the two countries are expected to sign a three-year program for cooperation in science culture, culture and education, together with a three-year program for cooperation between Moscow and Ljubljana, the diplomat specified.

In recent years Slovenia has continued strengthening its relations with Russia, despite the tensions in Russia-EU relations since 2014. The countries cooperate in various spheres, including energy, investments, culture and others.