Slovenians Increasingly Interested In Learning Russian - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Interest in learning the Russian language in Slovenia is growing at a significant pace, Slovenian Ambassador to Moscow Branko Rakovec said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Indeed, interest in the Russian language in Slovenia is very great. At Ljubljana [University], at the Faculty of Philosophy, there is a department of the Russian language, literature and culture," Rakovec noted.

The diplomat added that there was also a department of Slavic languages, including Slovenian, at the Moscow State University (MSU).

"But there [MSU] the situation is reversed. For some internal management reasons, difficulties emerge with regard to providing support in the study of the Slovenian language, despite a long-time tradition," Rakovec said.

The Slovenian language has been taught at the Moscow State University for over 50 years, the ambassador noted, expressing hope that the tradition would be preserved for years to come.

