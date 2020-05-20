Slovenians to get vouchers to vacation at home

Slovenia plans to give 200-euro ($220) vouchers to all citizens to encourage them to vacation in the small Alpine state instead of going abroad during the coronavirus crisis

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Slovenia plans to give 200-euro ($220) vouchers to all citizens to encourage them to vacation in the small Alpine state instead of going abroad during the coronavirus crisis.

The vouchers will be exchangeable for accommodation and other tourist services in the EU member of two million people, the government said Wednesday.

Every Slovenian adult will get 200 Euros, while those under 18 will receive a 50-euro voucher.

"We want to inspire Slovenian citizens to spend at least two days at a destination in the country. We want to motivate them to spend some more money there and, at the same time, help our tourism," government advisor Matej Lahovnik told private POP tv.

The voucher scheme is part of the government's latest package of measures aimed at helping tourism and other sectors hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Parliament is expected to approve the government's proposal later this month.

The vouchers will have to be used by the end of the year and are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Tourism accounts for around a 12 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The package also includes subsidies for factories not to lay off workers but keep them on until production resumes.