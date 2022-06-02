UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The recently appointed Slovenian government led by Prime Minister Robert Golob was sworn in on Wednesday, according to the government's Twitter account.

"Appointment of the 15th Government of the Republic of Slovenia, led by Dr. Robert Golob. It consists of 17 ministers and a Prime Minister. The new Government has the largest representation of women in the history of Slovenian governments. The Government will soon be expanded to 21 members," the government said on Twitter.

Tanja Fajon was appointed the new republic's minister of foreign affairs. Marjan Sarec, former Slovenian prime minister, was sworn in as the minister of defense.

The Slovenian parliament voted 54-30 on May 25 to elect leftist leader Golob as prime minister after his party won the elections. Golob, the former head of an energy trading company, led the green-liberal Freedom Movement Party to victory against the right-wing Democratic Party of outgoing Prime Minister Janez Jansa in late April.

The Freedom Party won almost 35% of the vote in the parliamentary polls and struck a coalition agreement with the Social Democrats and the Left in May to form a majority government.

