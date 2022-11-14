UrduPoint.com

Slovenia's Ex-Foreign Minister Logar Concedes Defeat To Pirc Musar In Presidential Runoff

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Slovenia's Ex-Foreign Minister Logar Concedes Defeat to Pirc Musar in Presidential Runoff

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Former Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar conceded defeat to rival candidate, Natasa Pirz Musar, in the second round of the presidential election and congratulated her on the victory.

Voting was taking place from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. local time (6:00 to 18:00 GMT). Nearly 1.7 million eligible voters could cast their ballot at around 3,000 polling stations across the country. The sites were closed on time with no registered incidents, according to the election commission.

Pirz Musar won 54.03% of the vote, ahead of Logar who got only 45.96%, the election committee said after processing 98.29% of the votes.

"Natasa Pirz Musar becomes the fifth president of Slovenia and the first female president, I congratulate her," Logar told a briefing, thanking those who voted for him and his contender.

Logar said that Pirz Musar would be a good head of state if she becomes "the leader of all citizens."

Slovenia's president, whose role is largely ceremonial, promulgates laws passed by the parliament, makes appointments to certain positions, including judges of the constitutional court and ambassadors, and sets the date for elections to the lower house of the parliament. Slovenian presidents are elected for a five-year term and can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms.

