MOSCOW/BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Slovenian green party Freedom Movement on Sunday is leading in parliamentary elections in Slovenia with 30.62% of the votes, according to the exit polls announced by the country's election commission.

According to the results of counting of 13.

74% of the votes, Freedom Movement secured 30.62% of the votes, the ruling Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by Incumbent Prime Minister Janez Janša gained 27.19% of the votes, New Slovenia - Christian Democrats party headed by Defense Minister Matej Tonin got 7.7%, and the Social Democrats led by European Parliament Member Tanja Fajon received 6.77% of the votes.