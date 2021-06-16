UrduPoint.com
Slovenia's Health Ministry Announces End Of COVID-19 Epidemic In Country

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Slovenia's Health Ministry Announces End of COVID-19 Epidemic in Country

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Slovenia's Health Ministry announced the end of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country from Wednesday, however, vaccination of the population and some restrictive measures will continue.

According to the ministry, the 2-million country has over the past day recorded only 112 new coronavirus cases, with two deaths.

A total of 769,248 residents of Slovenia received one dose of various Western vaccines, 551,906 adults were fully immunized. There are 122 patients in hospitals, of whom 40 are in intensive care units.

"From tomorrow, the epidemic is formally over in Slovenia, but the fight against coronavirus has not yet been completed. Thus, vaccination remains a key measure for controlling the epidemic. The future of the EU is based on solidarity and cooperation with common values and goals of vaccination," the ministry on Twitter quoted Minister Janez Poklukar as saying.

