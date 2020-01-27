Slovenia's Prime Minister Announces Resignation
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:39 PM
Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec on Monday announced he would step down following his finance minister's resignation from the minority government.
"With these members of parliament and this coalition I cannot fulfil the people's expectations," he told a news conference.