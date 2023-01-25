Slow Probe of Nichols' Death Could Undermine Faith in Memphis Police - District Attorney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Authorities must expedite the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police or the public will lose faith in the justice system, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said on Tuesday.

On January 10, Tyre Nichols, a 29-year old Black man, died three days after Memphis police beat him for three minutes during a traffic stop. Video footage of the incident, yet to be made public, has been reviewed by the family and defense attorneys.

"I think the incident has the potential to undermine confidence in the fairness of our police force and the criminal justice system," Mulroy told CNN.

Mulroy said officials are working to expedite their investigation so they can release the footage and make a decision on whether the officers involved will face charges.

At the same time, he added, releasing the footage prematurely could compromise the ongoing investigation.

Family attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Anthony Romanucci said authorities are expected to release the video in one or two weeks.

The police department said five officers pulled Nichols over for reckless driving before confronting the driver, who then fled the scene on foot. The officers pursued the suspect and again attempted to take him into custody when another confrontation occurred before the suspect was apprehended, according to police.

The defense attorneys, after reviewing the footage, said the officers used the defenseless Nicholas as a "human pinata."

At a presser on Monday, Nichols' mother Ravaughn Wells said her son was two minutes from home when police officers "murdered him."

Crump said that at the end of the video footage Nichols called for his mother three times.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the officers who were terminated are Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills, Jr. All five officers are Black.