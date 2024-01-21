Slower solar industry growth may dampen U.S. renewable power expansion

United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Facing economic and policy headwinds, the U.S. solar industry is expected to slow down for both residential and utility-scale segments, dimming the industry's prospects for leading the country's power generation charge in the next two years.

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast early this week that solar will lead the nation's electricity generation growth for the next two years.

The agency made its estimate based on the anticipated addition of 36 gigawatts (GW) of new solar capacity in 2024 and 43 GW in 2025.

However, U.S. solar growth is predicted to slow this year amid economic challenges facing both residential solar installations and utility-scale projects.

California is the biggest solar market in the United States. In the first three quarters of 2023, California led the country with 3,216 megawatts (MW) of new solar power installed.

But over the past week, solar developers in California have been disclosing financial difficulties, with approximately two-thirds of residential solar installers facing challenges in sustaining their operations.

The California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) found that 63 percent of its roughly 400 members reported significant cash flow issues, said the CALSSA Executive Director Bernadette Del Chiaro at an industry conference Wednesday.

The group was worried about the next two months because "a lot more fallout may be coming."

The groups' concern echoed a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie last month, which said elevated interest rates across the U.S. and changes to state regulations in California would lead to a decline in 2024.

Across the country, residential solar companies have struggled with slumping sales as higher interest rates have put a damper on the market.

Borrowing has gotten pricier since 2022, as the Federal Reserve tries to calm inflation by raising rates. This affects all loans, from mortgages to leasing solar panels. Since installations can cost tens of thousands of Dollars, higher price tags put the brakes on some customers' investment plans.

California installers are facing increased challenges due to a modification in the "net energy metering" policy. This adjustment has reduced the earnings for homeowners selling surplus electricity generated by their rooftop solar power systems to the grid.