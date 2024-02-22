SMA Engages Sharjah Heritage Days With Dynamic Workshops, Free Museum Access
SHARJAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is gearing up for active involvement in the 21st edition of Sharjah Heritage Days, a vibrant showcase of diverse heritage and culture, organised by the Sharjah Heritage Institute.
This year's event themed, "Connect," is set to captivate visitors from 22nd February until 3rd March in the historic Heart of Sharjah, an area celebrated for its rich cultural legacy.
Embodying the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who believes that "Museums are made to educate our children and our future generations." SMA is dedicated to maintaining its spaces as dynamic venues offering innovative ways of learning, disseminating knowledge, and making cultural education accessible and engaging for all age groups.
Throughout the event, SMA will offer complimentary entry to its museums in the Heart of Sharjah, including Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, Bait Al Naboodah, and Hisn Khorfakkan. This gesture encourages the public to explore extensive collections and partake in activities that vividly portray the UAE's identity and rich history.
A highlight of SMA's participation is the "Museums Express," a pioneering mobile bus museum initiative. Operational on select dates at the Heart of Sharjah and Dibba Al Hisn, this initiative enables visitors to explore various Sharjah Museum collections, offering unique educational experiences on wheels.
In addition to free museum access, SMA is hosting diverse workshops, from crafting replica towers and doors at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) to painting traditional designs at Bait Al Naboodah; these workshops offer hands-on experiences rooted in cultural heritage.
Furthermore, SMA's exhibitions deeply dive into Emirati culture and art, celebrating heritage through mediums such as photography and fine arts.
Sharjah Heritage Days, organised annually by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, serves as a vibrant platform to acquaint current and future generations with the rich traditions of the past, celebrating the authentic customs that define Emirati heritage.
