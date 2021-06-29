UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small African Kingdom Eswatini Denies King Fled Anti-Monarchy Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Small African Kingdom Eswatini Denies King Fled Anti-Monarchy Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The acting prime minister of Eswatini, a small southern African kingdom formerly known as Swaziland, denied media reports on Tuesday that the king had fled violent anti-monarchy protests.

"Following the false media reports circulating, I would like to take this opportunity to assure emaSwati and the international community that His Majesty King Mswati III is in the country and continues to lead in working with Government to advance the Kingdom's goals," Themba Masuku said in a statement.

He appealed for calm and urged the kingdom's population of around a million to show restraint.

The 53-year-old king reportedly escaped across the border to South Africa overnight after protesters unhappy with the country's system of absolute monarchy and the royal court's lavish lifestyle took to the streets to demand reforms.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lead South Africa Swaziland Border Media Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

16 minutes ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review regional de ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.