* TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A small airplane has crashed at an airport on the outskirts of Ottawa and the sole person in the aircraft has died, the Ottawa Police Service said.

"One person, believed to be the lone person on board the plane, was located deceased at the scene today," Ottawa Police Service said via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The Ottawa Police Service also said they have not yet identified the victim.

The airplane crashed at Carp Airport, located in a rural community some 25 minutes east of the Ottawa city center.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board issued a statement saying it has deployed a team to the accident site.