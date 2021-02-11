UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Aircraft Crashes In Canada's Capital, Lone Occupant Dead - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:20 AM

Small Aircraft Crashes in Canada's Capital, Lone Occupant Dead - Authorities

* TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) A small airplane has crashed at an airport on the outskirts of Ottawa and the sole person in the aircraft has died, the Ottawa Police Service said.

"One person, believed to be the lone person on board the plane, was located deceased at the scene today," Ottawa Police Service said via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The Ottawa Police Service also said they have not yet identified the victim.

The airplane crashed at Carp Airport, located in a rural community some 25 minutes east of the Ottawa city center.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board issued a statement saying it has deployed a team to the accident site.

Related Topics

Accident Police Twitter Died Ottawa SITE Airport

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

4 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

3 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

4 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.