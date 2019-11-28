UrduPoint.com
Small Aircraft Crashes Near Canada's Kingston Resulting In Multiple Deaths - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:13 PM

A single-engine aircraft, dubbed PA-32R, which seats up to six people, crashed near the Canadian city of Kingston, which resulted in multiple deaths, the Kingston police said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) A single-engine aircraft, dubbed PA-32R, which seats up to six people, crashed near the Canadian city of Kingston, which resulted in multiple deaths, the Kingston police said on Thursday.

"We are now confirming that there are numerous fatalities in regards to the small downed aircraft located this evening.

Police continue to provide scene security awaiting Transport Canada's arrival to continue the joint investigation," the police wrote on Twitter.

The accident took place on Wednesday evening. According to media reports, citing the police, the aircraft crashed in a heavily wooded area in the city's northwest. However, the police have not provided so far the exact number of people on board and those who died.

According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the aircraft is registered in the United States and departed the Buttonville Airport in Toronto for Kingston.

