Small Attacks in Afghanistan Have No Significant Impact on US Troop Drawdown - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Taliban have conducted small, harassing attacks in Afghanistan that have not had a significant impact on the drawdown of American troops in the country, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"What we've seen are some small, harassing attacks over the course of the weekend that have not had any significant impact, certainly not on our people or our resources there and bases," Kirby said in a press briefing when asked if there is concern over an increase of Taliban attacks in Afghanistan. "We've seen nothing thus far that has affected the drawdown or had any significant impact on the mission at hand in Afghanistan."

US and NATO ground forces began to drawdown their presence in Afghanistan on May 1.