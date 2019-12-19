UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Blasts Hit Rakhine Town As Myanmar's Suu Kyi Visits

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:12 PM

Small blasts hit Rakhine town as Myanmar's Suu Kyi visits

Three small explosions went off in a southern Rakhine town in Myanmar Thursday just before civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi landed there in a rare visit to the conflict-ridden state, a local official said

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Three small explosions went off in a southern Rakhine town in Myanmar Thursday just before civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi landed there in a rare visit to the conflict-ridden state, a local official said.

The blasts happened in the normally quiet town of Manaung on an island off Myanmar's western coast where Suu Kyi was due to open a solar power plant.

"There were three explosions, but no casualties," Win Myint, spokesperson for Rakhine's regional government, told AFP.

He said it happened before Suu Kyi arrived, but since they were on the other side of town the event went ahead as planned and she had since left safely on a flight to Yangon.

"This has never happened in Manaung before."No group has yet claimed responsibility for planting the small bombs, which detonated at the side of a road, photos from local media showed.

Related Topics

Visit Road San Myanmar Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

24 minutes ago

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Fami ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in ..

7 minutes ago

Newly discovered oil, gas wells start production i ..

7 minutes ago

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven becomes honor ..

7 minutes ago

District administration to conduct inspection of p ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.